Fmr LLC Decreases Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.79% of PJT Partners worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

