Fmr LLC Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

