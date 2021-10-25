Fmr LLC Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 214.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $121,454,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,144,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,094,000 after purchasing an additional 330,612 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $75,585,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $108.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

