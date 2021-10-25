Fmr LLC Has $33.63 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NVO opened at $106.01 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

