Fmr LLC Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

