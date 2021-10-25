Fmr LLC Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of DraftKings worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

