FOAM Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $11,147.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

