Forest Hill Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.15. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

