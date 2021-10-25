Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 81.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Flux Power makes up about 2.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Flux Power worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 4,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

