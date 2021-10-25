Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,660,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,648,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 11,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

