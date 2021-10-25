Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $309.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

