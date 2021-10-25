Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.98. 5,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,796. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

