Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 96,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.