Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ShotSpotter worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $35.91. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,532. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a PEG ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

