Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

KNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.79. 23,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

