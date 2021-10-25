Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded by Eight Capital to Buy

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$200.00.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$156.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$202.60.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$177.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$177.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$179.90. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

