Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

