Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $213.44 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

