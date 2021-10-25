Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 381,389 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.18% of Assembly Biosciences worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.13 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.