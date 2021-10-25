Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,224 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

