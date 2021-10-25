Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,171 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $147.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

