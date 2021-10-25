Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,052 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $321.12 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

