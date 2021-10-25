Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $452,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $356.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $357.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

