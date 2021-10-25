Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $267,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

PSA stock opened at $326.33 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

