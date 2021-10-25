Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.