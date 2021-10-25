Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $421.73 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.