Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $421.73 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.42.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.
In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.