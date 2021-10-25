FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

NYSE TRGP opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

