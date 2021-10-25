FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Shares of CMA opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
