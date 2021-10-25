FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

