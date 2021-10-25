FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered by Analyst

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $65.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

