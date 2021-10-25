FY2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

NYSE EOG opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.