FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

