FY2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

NYSE TRGP opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.