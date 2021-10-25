FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

TSCO opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

