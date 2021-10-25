FY2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

