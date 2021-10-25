FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Increased by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$68.28 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

