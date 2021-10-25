FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.
About Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.
