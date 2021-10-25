FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

