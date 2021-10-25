Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Critical Analysis

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Soitec $682.81 million 9.50 $84.91 million $2.48 82.66

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Galileo Acquisition and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soitec 0 1 0 0 2.00

Galileo Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Soitec.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soitec beats Galileo Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as supports 3G, 4G/LTE, LTE-advanced, and 5G requirements. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high-voltage and analog functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers photonics-SOI products for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers; Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D cameras; POI engineered substrates for RF front end module filters; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for 5G, RF power, and sensor market segments. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

