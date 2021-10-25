Gameswap Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $146,976.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

