Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.50% of Gannett worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

