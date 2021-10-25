Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $429,454.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $429,454.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 80.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00207640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102748 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

