General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

