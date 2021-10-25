Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,415 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of AppFolio worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $132.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

