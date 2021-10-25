Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,846 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $43,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $91.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

