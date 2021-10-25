Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Matson worth $46,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

