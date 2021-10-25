Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.72 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPXC stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

