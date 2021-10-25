Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.83 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $45,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $123.87 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

