Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Graham worth $45,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Graham by 258.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Graham by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $577.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

