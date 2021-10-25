Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,083 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $43,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,733,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 312,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.06 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

