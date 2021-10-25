Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Down 8.9%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 115,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 74,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.10 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

