Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Down 8.9%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 115,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 74,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.10 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

