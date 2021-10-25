Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Glenville Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OTCMKTS:GLNV opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
About Glenville Bank
